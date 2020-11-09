DO YOU have an idea of what your dream home looks like?

Well, maybe some of Gwent's most expensive properties can tick some of your boxes.

These are the homes currently on sale around the region, valued at more than £1,000,000.

Six bed detached home, Llantrisant, Usk - £1,800,000

This six-bedroom house could be yours for a touch under £2 million.

Along with the bedrooms, the property boasts four bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Oh, and more than 10 acres of land.

The secluded, but accessible property, nestles peacefully within beautiful private gardens and bordered on two sides by streams.

Inside, it combines modern style with old world charm and character.

There are two conservatories, a bespoke kitchen and breakfast room, and even a tennis court.

What more could you ask for?

The home was first listed on Zoopla on September 9.

To find out more details, contact the agent, Fine & Country on 01633 371854.

Seven bed country home, Catsash, Newport - £1,750,000

This seven-bed property is "one of Newport's premier mansions", according to agent Red Dragon Estates.

Located on a hill in Catsash, the home is set in 2.5 acres of land, with far reaching views over the surrounding countryside.

Entrance to the property is via a marble hall with grand staircase.

Once inside, you will find four grand reception rooms, five en-suites, and a swimming pool.

The agent says: "Due to the close proximity to The Celtic Manor Resort and New Conference Centre, the property would be suitable for a variety of uses including hotel use, subject to planning.

"A two-acre adjacent paddock may be available for purchase by separate negotiation."

For more information, contact 01633 371908.

Seven bed detached home, Lower Road, Llandevaud - £1,490,000

This individual detached property, situated in the sought after village of Llandevaud, has been re-designed by the current owners.

The accommodation comprises large open plan living room and kitchen, dining/family room, gym, bathroom, balcony and roof terrace, all to the ground floor.

The lower ground floor has five bedrooms, all with en-suites, a games room and bar as well as a laundry/utility room and nail room/boiler room.

To the first floor is the master bedroom suite with en-suite bathroom and dressing room together with a guest suite, also with en-suite.

The property itself has undergone total and sympathetic refurbishment with many luxurious features and luxury fittings to include magnificent kitchen and bathrooms while still retaining that homely feel.

In addition, the spiral staircase is the central feature of the property providing access to all floors.

For more details, call Fine & Country on 01633 371854.

Five bed semi-detached home, Fields Park Avenue, Newport - £1,400,000

This Grade II listed Victorian 'gentleman's residence' is conveniently located on the west side of Newport.

Using local stone and skilled masonry the gothic facade of this property really takes your breath away.

There is also a large landscaped garden that wraps around the property to envelope it throughout the seasons.

The property has been carefully restored by the current owners who have taken their time to ensure the home oozes functional decadence.

Ideally suited to the modern family, this home preserves its original Victorian charm and grandeur yet maintains a contemporary feel.

The kitchen is a real blast from the past and if it wasn't for the modern appliances you could believe this was an original image.

Respecting the building's Victorian heritage throughout, the kitchen show true understanding of the history of the home and the functionality of this space.

Unsurprisingly this somewhat spooky property has featured in Sherlock, Dr Who, Casualty and other programmes.

Six bed property, Llansoar, Caerleon

Three properties are included on this 25 acre plot of gardens, pasture and bluebell woodland.

All three are Grade II listed, honouring their 400-year heritage.

They have been sympathetically modernised to offer flexible accommodation including full central heating, modern wood-burning stoves and excellent broadband access.

The main residence is situated in an elevated position with far reaching views over the rolling countryside.

Well-attended terraced gardens offer box topiary, herbaceous borders and a vegetable garden. Several patios either side of the house offer pleasant seating for al fresco meals, barbeques and quiet moments in perfect peace.

The three-bedroomed cottage, under a beautiful Welsh-slate roof, is accessed from a track which leads to a parking area behind the cottage.

Alongside the Sôr Brook, the second property, a former water mill now houses versatile living accommodation.

Exterior steps lead up to the spacious living room which features a high ceiling, oak flooring with underfloor heating, and an elegant mezzanine level.

The third property offers a main living room with mezzanine bedroom, attic room, kitchen, and a further bedroom or office space with shower room.

For more information, contact Savills on 02922 279474.

Six bed detached home, Belle Vue Lane, Upper Cwmbran - £1,100,000

Garn Wen Farm comprises of a substantial detached family house occupying a magnificent position with extensive far reaching views across Monmouthshire towards Bristol and as far as Weston-Super-Mare.

The house has grounds of approximately 40 acres and is approached via a private, sweeping driveway.

The property has been substantially improved and updated by the current owners and offers reception hall, large study, principal drawing room, family kitchen, living/dining room, additional garden room plus further reception room, utility and ground floor cloakroom.

On the first floor you find a master bedroom suite with en-suite, three further double bedrooms plus another en-suite and family bathroom, two further attic bedrooms and two attic store rooms.

The property also benefits from a self-contained three bedroom guest cottage.

As well as the 40 acres of ground, the property benefits from extensive outbuildings.

For more information, contact Moon and Co Estate Agents on 01291 639094.