NEWPORT East MS and keen runner John Griffiths will be participating in this month’s Royal British Legion Poppy Run.

Mr Griffiths, also a keen Newport park runner, will be raising money for the annual Poppy Appeal with his run of approximately 8km, which will start and finish from the Newport Cenotaph in Clarence Place on Saturday, November 21.

He will be joining a community of runners across the country who are all playing their part to support the Poppy Appeal during these difficult times.

Mr Griffiths said: “I am a keen runner and before the pandemic hit, I was most weeks taking part in our weekly park run along the Riverfront in Newport.

"With Remembrance Day around the corner, I thought it would be a great way to combine my running and raise money for the Royal British Legion at the same time.

“Like every charity, the legion has had to find new and innovative ways to raise money throughout the pandemic and these individual poppy runs are a great way of doing that. The money we raise will go a long way to providing expert advice, rehabilitation and recovery support and help veterans with the sometimes-difficult transition to civvy street.

“We will probably all know a family member, a friend or even a neighbour who has served in the Armed Forces – and it’s important we take the time to remember the brave service they have given to our country.”

How the money you donate can help:

• £5 could pay for a grab rail for a vulnerable veteran to live independently and safely in their own home

• £10 could provide a dinner set to ensure someone has the basics they need to eat a meal at home

• £15 could pay for a travel card to enable a veteran to attend a job interview

• £20 could pay for a memory box of photos for a person living with dementia helping them to recall events and friends from the past

• £25 could provide emergency overnight accommodation in a hotel or bed-and breakfast

You can sponsor Mr Griffiths by going to https://mypoppyrun.britishlegion.org.uk/fundraising/MyPoppyRun2020-JohnGriffithsMs