THE Angel Bakery in Abergavenny is to open a new, larger shop later this month in a bid to help their business and other producers through the pandemic.

The bakery at Lower Castle Street will be opening the temporary store at 50 Cross Street on Wednesday, November 25, which it is planning on using for at least six months.

Since reopening their small premises after the first lockdown, head bakers Sophie Kumar and Polly Hunter say restriction on space have meant they can only serve one person or one household at a time, meaning customers haven’t been able to browse.

“It was always our long-term plan to open a larger shop but the decision has been accelerated by coronavirus,” Ms Kumar said.

“Our aim is to create a shop where customers can enjoy a direct relationship with the people who produce their food.

READ MORE:

“We hope that it is not only an opportunity to buy delicious food and ingredients, but to understand the ethos behind and importance of local producers.

“We are really glad that, as producers, we can all continue to support each other throughout the difficulties that Covid-19 has brought to our industries.”

Alongside baked goods there will be a butchery counter run by Wild By Nature, natural and biodynamic wines selected by Chesters Wine Merchants, British cheeses from Neal’s Yard Dairy and Neal’s Yard Creamery, and specialist second-hand food and drink books from Broadleaf Books.

The new shop will have a lot more space so people can shop at a more leisurely pace, as well as being able to choose from a wider range of food and drink.

“The new store will be open for at least six months, serving the bakery’s range of sourdough bread, baguettes, focaccia, pastries and festive specials,” Ms Kumar added.

The Angel Bakery Store will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm from November 25. Ahead of Christmas it will also open on December 20, 22, 23 and the morning of December 24.