CORONAVIRUS may have cancelled everyone's favourite festive tradition, but panto fans will still be able to get their fix with a drive-in pantomime showing in Cardiff.
Firefly Cinema Club will be hosting showings of Rainbow Valley Productions’ Peter Pan at the Cardiff City Stadium throughout December.
It stars legendary Welsh comedian Owen Money as Mr Smee, Aaron Davies as Peter Pan, Ruth Petersen as Tinkerbell, Samantha Link as Tiger Lily.
The show will be pre-recorded and projected onto the big screen, but Mr Money will be there to open the show and there will be a number of other special treats including merchandise.
The showings begin on Monday, December 14 and run through to January 3. There are also showings at Porthcawl’s Hi-Tide, Carmarthen’s Ffos Las Racecourse and Merthyr Tydfil’s Cyfartha Castle.
All pantomimes as we know them were cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions in place to keep everyone safe.
For more information or to book tickets, visit https://www.fireflycinemaclub.co.uk/pantomime-tickets-cardiff