A crash involving a car and a pedestrian has closed a road and led to a build-up of traffic in Caerphilly as well as the diversion of local bus services.

There is heavy traffic around the Bryn area of Pontllanfraith, due to the crash that happened on Bryn Road at 8.25am. The road is closed between the Texaco garage and the Bird in Hand pub.

Stagecoach are currently diverting their 26 service through Switchgear and the A472 between Pontllanfraith and Maesycwmmer until the road has cleared.

