A crash involving a car and a pedestrian has closed a road and led to a build-up of traffic in Caerphilly as well as the diversion of local bus services.
There is heavy traffic around the Bryn area of Pontllanfraith, due to the crash that happened on Bryn Road at 8.25am. The road is closed between the Texaco garage and the Bird in Hand pub.
MORE NEWS:
- Get your panto fix with a drive-thru experience of Peter Pan
- Newport-born Hollywood star Michael Sheen on life in the spotlight
- Here's what you can and can't do now Wales' fire-break lockdown has ended
Stagecoach are currently diverting their 26 service through Switchgear and the A472 between Pontllanfraith and Maesycwmmer until the road has cleared.
#Blackwood service update: Due to an accident at the Crown Pub/Bryn, Pontllanfraith, our 26 services will have to divert via Switchgear and the A472 between Pontllanfraith and Maesycwmmer in both directions and resume normal line of route. We will update as soon as we know more.— Stagecoach South Wales (@StagecoachWales) November 9, 2020
More information to follow.