MORE than £100,000 could be used to upgrade and refurbish a community arts and entertainment venue in Caerphilly.
The county borough council’s cabinet will decide this week whether to allocate £110,000 to Caerphilly Workmen’s Hall “to prevent the landmark falling into a state of disrepair”.
The venue, which is located opposite Caerphilly Castle, currently hosts a wide range of community events and benefits from several facilities including meeting rooms, gymnasium, and an auditorium.
A council report says that investment is needed to help address several critical issues. These include renovation of the main roof, which is in “need of urgent attention”, external enhancements, access improvements and power supply upgrades.
The report says the venue “has huge potential to increase and expand its current offer to capitalise on its history and unique location and consolidate its position as a landmark community and event hub within the heart of Caerphilly”.
Various funding options are being considered by the council, including The Urban Centre Fund which could provide a maximum of £250,000 for the project.
However, the project is estimated to cost around £360,000. The council hopes to allocate funds from the Regeneration Project Board’s development fund budget to make up the remaining £110,000.
The report says: “Once complete the building will significantly contribute to the expansion of the night-time economy in Caerphilly, with upgraded facilities including regular cinema clubs, theatre productions, training rooms, conference facilities.”