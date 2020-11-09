A ROAD rage driver who mowed down a scooter rider when the “red mist descended” after his wing mirror was clipped was jailed for 10 years.

Christian Verrall, 32, from Newport, broke Craig Bond’s leg and foot following his “cowardly and callous” attack in the Pill area of the city.

A judge heard the victim could suffer potentially life-changing physical and mental scars after his harrowing ordeal.

The defendant was convicted of wounding with intent following a trial. He had denied the charge.

The jury were shown the horrific video capturing the defendant’s attack near the Motorcycle Bunker dealership in March during the day.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Timothy Evans, prosecuting, said: “This was the use of a car as a very large weapon.

“There was targeting of a vulnerable victim on a scooter.”

Verrall, of Bryngwyn Road, admitted dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice after he lied to Gwent Police that his car had been stolen.

Harry Baker, mitigating, said: “The defendant does not have a bad record for violence and does not have any convictions for this sort of offence.”

Verrall suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder following a “trauma as a child” which was not revealed to the court.

Recorder Caroline Rees QC told the defendant: “The victim in this case was a young man called Craig Bond who was riding a motor scooter.

“Your wing mirror was clipped but that in no way justified what you went on to do.

“You lost your temper and the red mist descended and you decided to confront Mr Bond near the Motorcycle Bunker.”

The judge added: “The CCTV clearly shows you directing your Ford Fiesta at him. It would have been clear to you that he was in a vulnerable position.

“You used your car, weighing 1,000kg, as a weapon with intent to cause him serious injury.

“You broke his leg and foot and then sped away. You then called the police and reported your car as stolen.

“Fortunately for Mr Bond, others came to help him and an ambulance took him to hospital.”

Recorder Rees said the victim required surgery and is at the risk of developing arthritis in later life as a result of his injuries.

She said Verrall had driven in a “cowardly and callous manner”.

The defendant was also banned from driving for nine years and eight months.