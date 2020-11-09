SHOPPERS visiting Monmouthshire towns in the lead-up to Christmas will be able to park for free.

Monmouthshire County Council says it will provide free weekend parking in all council-owned car parks from Saturday, December 5, up to and including Boxing Day.

The council hopes it will get people supporting their local traders at a crucial time for independent businesses given the financial impact of the pandemic.

Cllr Jane Pratt, cabinet member with responsibility for car parks, said: “We’re pleased to once again offer free weekend parking to our residents, especially in light of the challenges faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is the perfect opportunity to safely visit your local retailers and I have no doubt you’ll be surprised with all the fantastic bargains and unique gift ideas you can find right on your doorstep.

"This is also a great opportunity to support your friends and neighbours who run businesses across the county.”