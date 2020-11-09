A DANGEROUS dog owner has 21 days to appeal or his pit bull terrier will be destroyed after it attacked another animal.
Ben Mohamed’s pet Coco is due to be put down after an order was made against the creature at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Mohamed admitted owning a dog which was dangerously out of control on the city’s Old Chepstow Road and injured a golden retriever belonging to John Collins.
MORE NEWS
- Watch: ‘Red mist’ road rage driver who hunted down scooter rider jailed
- Teenage cocaine dealers boasted online about how much money they were making
- Dealer selling 70% purity cocaine was mixing it with worm infection drug
The offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 took place on May 9.
The court heard a contingent destruction order was made against Coco on November 23, 2017 and this was now being activated because a further offence was committed.
Mohamed, 25, of Old Chepstow Road, Newport, was also ordered to pay £399 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.
The dog is currently in the possession of the police.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment