A CAERLEON restaurant is helping out this year's Children in Need appeal by donating a portion of bills on Friday to the campaign.
This year's Children in Need is on Friday, November 13, and as part of the appeal the Red Fort Indian restaurant, in Cross Street, will donate £5 from every table dining in and £1 from every takeaway order to the appeal.
Owner Faisel Rahman said: “During the pandemic lots of charities have been put on the backburner, which is why we are helping raise money for Children in Need.
Red Fort Caerleon is also hosting a raffle, with tickets available from the restaurant.
The prizes for this raffle are:
- A bottle of champagne
- Vouchers for a meal at The Gate in Llanfrechfa
- A Baileys Christmas gift box.
A strip of tickets is £1 and all money raised from this raffle will be donated to Children in Need.
The winners of the raffle will be announced at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm on November 13.
Red Fort Caerleon will be open from 5pm to 11pm on Children in Need day, with takeaway and collection available from 5.30pm.
To find out more, or book a table, visit redfortcaerleon.com or call 01633 430086