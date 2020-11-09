GWENT Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Newport.
The incident occurred in the Maindee area of the city at around 2.30pm on Saturday.
One man, in his 40s, received stab wounds to the leg and was taken to hospital as a result. He was later discharged.
In a statement, Gwent Police said: "A man had received a stab wound to the leg on Livingstone Place. "Officers attended and the man, in his forties from the Newport area, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances. "Anyone with any information can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting ref. 2000406099 or you can direct message us on Facebook or Twitter. "You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."