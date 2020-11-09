A ROAD in Pontllanfraith which was closed following a crash this morning has re-opened.
The crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian happened on Bryn Road at 8.20am and Gwent Police confirmed the road re-opened just before 12.10pm.
MORE NEWS:
- Watch: 'Red mist' road rage driver who hunted down scooter rider jailed
- Full Moon roundabout accident leads to traffic queuing
- Accident diverts bus service and causes traffic build-up
The condition of those involved is unknown but the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that they sent two rapid response vehicles, two emergency ambulances and their emergency medical retrieval and transfer service to the scene.