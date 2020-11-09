AIRLINE TUI has announced all their holidays from Wales will be cancelled until the end of the English lockdown in December.

The company provided an update to those with holidays booked this morning.

They said: "Holidays from England and Wales are cancelled up to and including December 1, and are currently due to resume on December 2.

"We're still working through affected bookings as quickly as possible, so please don't try to get in touch before we've emailed you."

An earlier comment from TUI said: "Following the recent Government announcement, holidays departing from airports in England and Wales from November 5 to December 2 are unable to go ahead."

The company said that if your holiday is cancelled you will be able to rebook with an incentive, request a refund credit note, or receive a full cash refund.

As part of the new rules following the firebreak in Wales, there are no restrictions on travel within Wales, but people will not be allowed to travel outside of the country unless for a reasonable excuse such as work.

The regulations say people should avoid non-essential travel as much as possible.

There will be no legal restrictions on travel within Wales for residents, but international travel should be for essential reasons only.

Cardiff Airport remains open despite the change in guidance.

Spencer Birns, interim chief executive at Cardiff Airport said: “Following new national restrictions in Wales from November 9, we can confirm that Cardiff Airport will remain open.

"As a vital part of the transport infrastructure in Wales it is essential that the airport remains open for legitimate travel and air movements, as we have done throughout the pandemic, closely following guidance provided by the relevant authorities.

"Restrictions state that travel is only permitted for essential reasons, and customers are reminded to check the Welsh Government and UK Government guidance to determine whether they are permitted to travel.

"For any customers who can no longer fly we will continue to refund car parking and executive lounge bookings that were made directly on the Cardiff Airport website.

"For any enquiries regarding flights and holidays then customers should contact the relevant airline, tour operator or travel agent.

"We continue to follow the guidance in place by Public Health Wales keeping the safety and security of our team and customers our number one priority.”

Further customer guidance is available on Cardiff Airport's website.