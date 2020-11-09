INFORMATION is wanted after a number of vehicles were lit on fire in Tredegar.
It happened near Gainsborough Road in the town during the early hours of Sunday, November 8.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gwent Police through 101 or their social media channels and quote the log number 2000406779.