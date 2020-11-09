EIGHT more people have died due to the coronavirus in Wales, with the majority of those in Gwent.
A further seven deaths due to the virus were confirmed in Gwent yesterday, which brought the total according to the measure used by Public Health Wales to 371 in Gwent, and 2,041 in Wales.
A further 931 cases have been confirmed today across Wales, including 165 in Gwent.
The total number of cases in Wales since the pandemic began has now exceeded 60,000, according to Public Health Wales, while the total in Gwent has passed 10,000.
The new Gwent cases today are as follows: Caerphilly, 61; Blaenau Gwent, 41; Torfaen, 33; Newport, 18; Monmouthshire, 12.
The rolling case rate over the last seven days in Wales has fallen further, from 219.1 per 100,000 population to 208.2 per 100,000.
Blaenau Gwent, with a rolling weekly case rate of 407.9 per 100,000, continues to have the highest rate in Gwent and the third highest in Wales, after Merthyr Tydfil (505.6) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (444.7), though even in these areas the rate is falling.
The case rate in Caerphilly remains below 300 per 100,000, and currently stands at 273.4. In Newport the rate is now 155.8, in Torfaen 157.5, and in Monmouthshire 123.7.
The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 146
Cardiff - 121
Swansea - 100
Carmarthenshire - 65
Bridgend - 64
Caerphilly - 61
Ceredigion - 46
Merthyr Tydfil - 46
Blaenau Gwent - 41
Neath Port Talbot - 34
Torfaen - 33
Flintshire - 29
Vale of Glamorgan - 22
Wrexham - 18
Newport - 18
Monmouthshire - 12
Conwy - nine
Pembrokeshire - eight
Powys - seven
Gwynedd - five
Denbighshire - five
Anglesey - three
Unknown location - seven
Residents Outside Wales - 31
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of Covid-19 and related deaths in Wales and in Gwent much higher.
