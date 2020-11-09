MORE local lockdowns or localised measures to fight coronavirus have not been ruled out by the Welsh Government, first minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Speaking in a press conference this afternoon, Mr Drakeford confirmed that there is the potential to re-introduce localised measures if the need arises.

As Wales emerges from the 17-day firebreak lockdown, a new set of national measures have replaced the previous restrictions and the local lockdowns that were in place across much of Wales.

Mr Drakeford said: “I don’t think we’ve ever ruled out the possibility that we might need to take targeted local action in the future. We have a repertoire which we set out in our winter action plan and we haven’t in any way stepped back from that.

“We have our national set of rules come in today, which will be in place everywhere in Wales. If there are local flare-ups then we will draw on that repertoire and work with local people and authorities and calibrate the action to the nature of the problem that is being faced.”

He also re-iterated that they would consider local measures if necessary.

Mr Drakeford also didn’t rule out the possibility of a further fire-break lockdown. He said: “In a coronavirus world it is very hard to be categoric about anything. Through the efforts we have made and providing people do the right thing now, we have a path through to Christmas.

“After Christmas and into the new year, we can’t see. Things may be more difficult then, more possibilities may happen.

“It isn’t helpful to anybody for me to speculate about where we will be as we move into a new calendar year. What we are planning is for the coming weeks to give us a path through to the Christmas period.”