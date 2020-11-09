CITY-wide testing is being considered for Wales but the Welsh Government is keen to learn from how it runs and the successes and failures from the Liverpool trial.
A city-wide approach to coronavirus testing is currently being tested in Liverpool, and there is a possibility that it could be brought into Wales.
Speaking in a press conference today, first minister Mark Drakeford said: “Our officials are involved in the Liverpool pilot in the sense that we are part of the network that will learn from the way in which that experiment is being conducted, the things that are working, the things that are more challenging than expected.
“The idea of whole town testing is of course attractive to us and we will look to see whether as we learn from experiments elsewhere, there are ways in which we could deploy similar sorts of approaches here in Wales.
“I don’t have a date by which that will be possible, there is still a lot of learning to be gathered from these early days of the Liverpool experiment but we are plugged into that and we will look to see ways in which we can learn from that experience and put it to work in Wales.”