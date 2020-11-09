A CRASH on the A4042 has left one person needing hospital treatment and is causing lengthy traffic delays in the Newport area.
UPDATE 5.15PM: The latest traffic reports show the road is now open but congestion remains.
Traffic reports show the incident happened on the southbound carriageway, between the junction with the A4051 and the roundabout where the A4042 joins the M4.
Congestion is building in the area, including on Malpas Road.
At 4.15pm, delays on the A4042 southbound in the Llantarnam area were 23 minutes and increasing, according to traffic reports.
Traffic Wales urged drivers to avoid the area amid "severe delays".
The emergency services are at the scene.
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said one person had been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment.
Several Newport Bus services have been disrupted as a result of the crash.
The company said its 15/16, 19E, 27/28, and 29 services were all experiencing "severe delays".
Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.
More to follow.