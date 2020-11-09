A FOUR-NATION approach to tackling coronavirus in the run-up to Christmas may be on the cards.
First minister Mark Drakeford has said today that he has been contacted by the office of Michael Gove regarding the UK's way forward for tackling the pandemic.
Mr Drakeford was speaking at the coronavirus update briefing earlier today.
"The UK intend to have a weekly contact with us all," he said, referring to the devolved administrations.
"This is the right way to offer hope to people in Wales and elsewhere that we will be able to plan for the season."
Mr Drakeford previously stated that another national lockdown of Wales would not be necessary following the fire-break if people behaved appropriately in the next few weeks.
He said that, provided people do the right thing, "we have a path through to the New Year".
The festive period, and any lockdown thereof, is a hot topic at the moment.
Mr Drakeford was asked whether Christmas cards would be subject to any form of coronavirus restrictions.
"As far as I know, there is no reason not to send Christmas cards," he said.
"I will probably deliver fewer cards by hand, I will be relying on the hugely professional staff at the Royal Mail.
"We talk about frontline workers during the pandemic and our colleagues in the Royal Mail have done a fantastic job."