THE Grange University Hospital will make a 'big contribution' to the coronavirus effort, first minister Mark Drakeford has said.

The hospital, in Llanfrechfa, near Cwmbran, will open on November 17.

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Mr Drakeford said he was "looking forward to seeing what will be a state-of-the-art hospital".

The facility will provide nearly 700 beds to the NHS in the region, which the first minister hopes will contribute to the battle against coronavirus.

Mr Drakeford said: "It is a big day for us on November 17 when The Grange University Hospital opens early and on budget.

"It will give nearly 700 beds to south east Wales as part of the coronavirus effort.

"Altogether we have planned for 5,000 extra beds in the Welsh NHS over the winter.

"Half of those will come from the ten field hospitals that we will open, and the other half will come from expanding capacity within the existing NHS Wales system.

"By far the biggest contribution of that will come with the opening of The Grange and we are looking forward, very much, to seeing what will be a state of the art hospital, allowing our clinicians to make the maximum use of their skills, to see that up and providing services to the people in the South Wales Argus area."