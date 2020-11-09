FIRST minister Mark Drakeford would not be drawn on whether he thought the 10pm curfew on pubs had worked thus far in Wales.

Mr Drakeford was speaking on behalf of the Welsh Government at the coronavirus update briefing earlier today.

Asked whether the curfew was working in Wales, Mr Drakeford only stated that the rules were "not the same here in Wales as England".

"We have banned the sale of alcohol after 10pm in supermarkets for example," he said.

"We allow a period of time after 10pm for people to finish their meal or drink up and leave in an orderly way."

READ MORE:

No mention was made of scenes such as those in Caerleon last month, where pub patrons began brawling on the street after having left pubs in the town at the 10pm cut-off.

Despite the differences in the rules mentioned by Mr Drakeford, he said that 10pm had been chosen as the curfew time in order to bring border areas in line with the system in England.

"We decided on 10pm for a common pattern in border areas," he said.

"We didn't want the situation with people piling over the border to areas where there was more time to drink."