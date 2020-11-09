THE period of time people with coronavirus or who have been in contact with people with the infection are required to self-isolate should only be changed based on scientific evidence, and not for political reasons.
This was the view of first minister Mark Drakeford during this lunchtime’s press conference when asked about the possibility of a shorter isolation period that had been discussed by the UK Government.
Mr Drakeford said: “Our chief medical officer is part of conversations with the other UK chief medical officers about how long and isolation period needs for it to be effective.
“I’m allergic to the sort of announcements you hear out of the UK Government that suggest we are somehow on the verge of a breakthrough where we can halve the time we ask people to self-isolate.
“The science is now telling us that you are at your most infectious in the earliest periods of when you are beginning to suffer from coronavirus and that it may be possible to reduce some of the self-isolation period without causing major impact on public health.
“But that needs to be a decision that is clinically driven, by where we get the right medical advice to halve those periods rather than politicians trying to gain a headline.”