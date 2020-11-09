CALDICOT'S Waitrose, which is due to close next month, is to be replaced with a branch of a budget supermarket chain next year, it has been revealed.

In September Waitrose announced its branch in Newport Road on Sunday, December 6, due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

The news was greeted with widespread dismay by residents, traders and councillors in the town, who said it was a huge blow to a high street already struggling with falling footfall.

And now budget supermarket chain Aldi has said it will move onto the site, saying it plans to bring “high quality, low cost products to shoppers in Caldicot”.

The closest Aldi store is 10 miles away in Newport.

Dan Oakenfull, regional managing director for Aldi, said: “We are delighted to announce our proposals for a new store in Caldicot.

“We have wanted to bring our offering to the area for some time, and with this opportunity arising, we’re keen to open our doors as soon as possible to bring our everyday amazing products to Caldicot shoppers.”

Aldi will shortly be submitting a planning application for minor changes to the existing building and hopes that it will be considered by Monmouthshire County Council in the coming months.

If the proposals get the green light, Aldi says it hopes to welcome shoppers to the store before Christmas 2021.

Nathan Clark, asset manager at LCP, which manages the parade - the group of shops the building is part of - said: “We are pleased to have worked closely with Aldi as it continues its expansion plans.

“The Wesley Buildings is a popular retail parade, and it is good news for the local community to have this well-known supermarket brand opening on their doorstep.”

Aaron Reeks, leader of Caldicot Town Team, said the news is positive and much-needed.

“It is an exciting opportunity for our traders who I believe can reap the rewards if they can diversify to cater for shoppers at Aldi,” he said.

“It was important a national retailer replaced Waitrose.

“Aldi caters to a wider demographic than Waitrose, and I think this is a real opportunity for Caldicot to bring in shoppers from Chepstow and other surrounding areas."

Councillor Bob Greenland, Cabinet Member for Innovation and Enterprise said: "We were very disappointed to hear the news that Waitrose was leaving Caldicot. Town centre supermarkets are important, bringing in high volumes of shoppers and providing important local jobs.

“The news that Aldi is to come to the town is very welcome. They will bring the footfall that is necessary to the vibrancy of the town and will of course provide some vital jobs. What we need now is to ensure that the offering from our great independent shops will bring Aldi customers into the heart of the town.’’