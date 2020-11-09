MARK Drakeford has warned that people should not be over-optimistic of a "magic bullet" in the fight against coronavirus as news broke of a vaccine with 90 per cent effectiveness against the virus.
German pharmaceutical company Pfizer state the vaccine could potentially be available within weeks.
The companies developing the vaccine plan to apply for emergency approval to use the vaccine by the end of the month.
The firm, which is developing the mRNA-based vaccine with BioNTech, said: "Today is a great day for science and humanity.”
The vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people and no safety concerns have been raised.
However, Mark Drakeford remained realistic.
The first minister welcomed the news but was cautious to be over-optimistic.
"There is no magic bullet on the horizon," he said.
"But any vaccine emerging strongly is to be welcomed."
The UK has already ordered 30 million doses, although there are some logistical challenges as the vaccine must be stored below minus 80C.