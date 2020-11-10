SUBWAY has announced its brand-new festive menu featuring the new pig in blanket sub.

Bringing some festive cheer to the high street, the Christmas 2020 menu will be available in stores across the country from Wednesday November 11.

Subway have deemed their new ‘Tiger Pig’ sub the ‘tastiest Christmas sandwich on the high street’.

Served on their brand-new crusty tiger bread and drizzled with Southwest sauce, the ‘Tiger Pig’ features a pig in blanket and is fully customisable.

All of their subs can be served in a 6” or footlong sub, wrap or as a salad.

Also featured on the new menu is a pigs in blanket pot, so you can get your sausage and bacon fix in a perfect bite-size too.

The pigs in blanket pot is a cracking bite-size snack (Images - Subway / TaylorHerring).

A welcome festive treat is the modern take on a traditional option of a turkey breast ‘substack’ served with added crispy hash browns.

For smaller appetites there is the turkey breast toasted bite which is a smaller toasted ciabatta roll with turkey breast and melted cheese.

The sweet-toothed among us are also in for a treat with the return of Subway’s festive cookies including both chocolate orange and mince pie flavours.

From November 18 there will also be a new 12-cookie box released which is ideal for sharing or even as a festive gift.

The Christmas menu will also feature Honeycomb Coffee and Hot Chocolate, transforming these classic hot drinks into a seasonal treat.

Two new hot drinks have also been added to the festive line-up. (Images - Subway / TaylorHerring)

All of the new items will be available for delivery or pick up from Wednesday 11th November until the end of December while stocks last.

Customers can use Mobile Order collection via the Subway app or order via delivery services including Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Visit Subway's website to find your nearest open Subway store.