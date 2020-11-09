MCDONALD'S have released their all-new Christmas menu featuring the epic double Big Mac.

If you needed something to spirits in time after this year, then look no further as McDonald’s have released their all-new Christmas menu.

The festive menu launches in restaurants and on UberEATS and Just Eat next Wednesday, November 18, and is available for a limited time only.

Launching new products in the wake of the coronavirus, McDonald’s have taken an indulgent spin on an absolute classic and doubled up the magic.

A must-have for Big Mac fans, the new double has four 100 per cent beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles and of course their signature Big Mac sauce.

The double Big Mac medium meal costs £5.69 with a drink and fries or salad.

But that’s not all the fast-food giant have released in time for Christmas.

Taking you to sunny climes, McDonald’s have released an all new Jamaican jerk chicken sandwich meal for £5.69.

The McDonald's crispy jerk chicken burger (image - McDonald's).

The sandwich has two pieces of crispy chicken with a spicy jerk sausage, Beechwood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, onion and lettuce all within a sourdough bun.

What could be better than chowing down a whole tin of Celebrations over the festive period?

Perhaps a Celebrations McFlurry (£1.39), boasting all of our favourite chocolate treats including Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, Caramel pieces, Mars Nuggets and Twix biscuits, topped with a milk chocolate sauce.

The famous McFlurry's been given festive makeover (image - McDonald's).

Additional new menu items include a salted caramel latte (£1.69) and the return of the popular cheese melt dippers for £1.79.

The tangy camembert dippers are now available to share with your loved ones as McDonald’s have introduced a cheese melt dippers share box for £4.79.

In line with Government guidance, social distancing and safety measures at restaurants remain in place.

This includes hand sanitiser at every entrance for delivery couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers, table-service and contact tracing for customers who dine-in, and carefully managing the number of customers and crew inside each restaurant.