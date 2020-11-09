NEWPORT'S Countdown to Christmas will start later this week - and this year will honour the NHS heroes who have gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular annual event - which includes the turning on the city's Christmas lights and officially launching festive shopping season - is this Thursday, November 12.

But the event, organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID), will look a little different this year.

In previous years visitors have flocked to the city centre to enjoy live performances, fair rides, celebrity guests, and fireworks.

Due to coronavirus restrictions this will be replaced with a live online show, hosted by Radio X presenter Polly James, and aired on Newport Now BID's Facebook account from 5.10pm on November 12.

Crowds at a previous Countdown to Christmas in Newport

The show - in conjunction with Newport City Radio (NCR) and Newport City Council (NCC) - will include live music from West End star Sophie Evans and NCR's musical choice, singer-songwriter Katielou.

Viewers can also expect Christmas messages from various people including the Mayor of Newport, Cllr Tom Suller, and Newport County AFC Manager Michael Flynn. Plus it will feature interviews with NCC leader Jane Mudd and Newport Now BID chairman Zep Bellavia.

The countdown itself will be made by some super special guests: staff members from Royal Gwent Hospital's ICU.

Newport Now BID manager, Kevin Ward, said: “We hope everyone will log on to watch our live Countdown to Christmas show.

“Covid restrictions mean everything has to be a bit different this year, but in the circumstances, we think we’ve come up with the next best thing to our usual event.

“We’re grateful to the council for its continuing support in erecting, powering and maintaining the city centre’s Christmas lights, and we’re pleased to be able to help raise awareness of the fantastic work done by community station Newport City Radio in promoting young artists, particularly during these difficult times for musicians.

“Most of all, we wanted to use this virtual event to say thank you to the real heroes of 2020 – our NHS staff. So we were honoured when the intensive care team at RGH agreed to do the countdown.”

Fireworks at a previous Countdown to Christmas in Newport

The countdown marks the start of Christmas shopping season; this year shopping locally is more vital than ever.

Mr Ward added: “Businesses have done all they can to make their premises safe for shoppers and visitors, as our series of #shopsafenewport videos on social media has shown. Now they need your support more than ever before.

“Our independent traders, in particular, have always been there for the people of Newport, and we hope the people of Newport will be there for them this Christmas.”

To watch this year’s Countdown to Christmas, log on to Newport Now’s Facebook page facebook.com/NewportBID from 5.10pm on Thursday.