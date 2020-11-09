THE Welsh Government will monitor the impact lockdown rules in England are having on Welsh businesses near the border.
First minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government were "looking at those border issues", caused by England's four week lockdown.
Traders in places such as Chepstow have expressed concerns about the impact the new rules over the border will have on their businesses.
They said they are concerned for the future after a double whammy of national lockdowns.
Mr Drakeford said it was something the Welsh Government, and particularly economy minister Ken Skates, were keeping a close eye on.
READ MORE:
- Seven further coronavirus deaths in Gwent as cases in the region exceed 10,000
- Announcement expected tomorrow on state of exams in Wales this year
- Early signs of success from Wales' firebreak period, says chief medical officer
He said: "My colleague Ken Skates has already said that in his Economic Resilience Fund he will have some flexibility to respond to businesses along the border who are dependant on trade with people from England, and who may suffer as a result of the English lockdown period.
"Obviously it is something we have to keep under review because we do not know exactly what that impact will be.
"My colleague, who himself represents a border constituency in North Wales, is aware of this issue and has indicated that he is prepared to introduce that flexiblity to respond to such problems, should they materialise."