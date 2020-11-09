A COCAINE and cannabis dealer sent text bombs to clients marketing his goods and sold drugs worth more than £9,000 to one of his best customers.

Wyndham Bennett, 27, of Broadway, Pontypool, was jailed for more than three years after he pleaded guilty to trafficking offences.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said police raided the defendant’s home last July when mobile phones analysis from other investigations implicated him.

Officers found more than 15g of cannabis at his address as well as a cannabis grinder, scales, cash and a dealer’s list.

​Mr Broadstock told Cardiff Crown Court: “There were multiple messages on his phone about the sale of cannabis and cocaine, including text bombs.

“One of them read. ‘New stock. Absolute fire. Come and get the prime boys and girls.’ “There were 600 messages between the defendant and one user who bought £7,5100 worth of cannabis and £1,820 of cocaine.”

Bennett was described as a “dealer’s dealer” when it came to cannabis.

The defendant has three previous convictions for five offences, including grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, possession of cannabis and drug-driving.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The offences were committed between May and July 2019.

Matthew Roberts, mitigating for the father-of-three, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas and keep his jail sentence as short as possible.

He added: “The defendant is brutally realistic about his prospects today. He has come ready and prepared to go down to the cells.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Bennett: “You were clearly involved in the supply of class A and class B drugs.

“Mobile phone evidence uncovered hundreds of drug-related messages including text bombs.”

She sent him to prison for three years and four months and ordered he pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

No application under the Proceeds of Crime Act was made.