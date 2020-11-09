A DANGEROUS teenage driver with six people and a washing machine in a stolen SUV was brought to a halt after police deployed a stinger device.

“Joyrider” Jayden Morris was aged 19 and at the wheel of a Volkswagen Tiguan when he led officers on a high-speed chase through Crumlin and Oakdale.

He was branded an “idiot” by a judge after ignoring red lights and racing through a 20mph zone in a built-up area in Croespenmaen at 50mph.

Lowri Patterson, prosecuting, said the defendant was spotted driving the vehicle as it travelled from Pontypool through Hafodyrynys at around 10pm on June 30, 2019.

The SUV had been reported stolen with cloned plates, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Miss Patterson said: “Police deployed a stinger device and the defendant’s two front tyres were deflated.

“There were five passengers in the vehicle so six people in total as well as a washing machine.”

Police eventually caught Morris when he came to a stop down a narrow country lane where he was arrested.

The defendant, now 20, of Marshfield Road, Trinant, near Newbridge, admitted dangerous driving.

Karl Williams, mitigating, asked the court to taken into account his client’s guilty plea and absence of any previous convictions.

His barrister said: “He had borrowed the vehicle from a friend and took it on a joyride.

“The defendant had gone on a joyride with friends. He is immature and easily led.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told Morris: “Fortunately no one was injured. There were six people in the car and, staggeringly, a washing machine to boot.

“You drove in an idiotic and dangerous manner. If you drive like that again you could end up dead.”

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for six months, suspended for 18 months.

Morris must perform 140 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and must sit an extended retest.