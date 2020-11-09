THE two men behind a brilliant Remembrance Sunday display in Abergavenny have said it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the town’s traders.

On Sunday evening a number of businesses came together to create a projection on Llanfoist Bridge, which read “Lest We Forget”, accompanied by four poppies.

Funded by a handful of town traders organised by Greg Shearman - owner of the Chockshop - the projection was created by AM Discos and Events, Mr Disco and Laserpromo.

Matt Lane, owner of AM Discos and Events, explained: “A few weeks ago I lit up the bridge for Baby Loss Awareness Week, and Greg approached me suggesting we could do something for Remembrance Sunday.

“I got talking to him and we set up the Just Giving page for the Royal British Legion. Traders got together to sponsor it and myself and the guys at Mr Disco provided the lights.”

The page has now raised £655 for the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal, and the reaction has been brilliant on social media.

READ MORE:

“It’s great to see. I think people wanted something to celebrate on Remembrance Sunday, and we’re grateful we were able to provide an opportunity for people to do that,” Mr Lane said.

While there are no discussions as yet on future displays at the bridge, Mr Lane says it is something he’d like to continue doing.

Mr Lane has been out of work since March, and he says he would be surprised if he was back to doing events by March next year.

“It’s been a terrible time for us in the events industry, I feel like we’ve just been sat on the side-lines for months,” he added.

“Not being able to do events at Christmas will hit us particularly hard, and not being able to take part in events is upsetting for people too.

“I hope this has helped bring people together a little, and show how important people working in events are.”

Mr Shearman said he was grateful to all involved, especially fellow traders who helped sponsor the project.

“It’s a real shame the town couldn’t have its usual parade this year, but I’m so proud of what has been done,” he said. “It has lifted the morale of the town – you just have to look at the response.

“I know there were many people – socially distanced – at the bridge yesterday too. It’s tremendous.”

To find out more or to donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/greg-shearman.