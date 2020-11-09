A 74-YEAR-OLD woman died following a collision with a car this morning.
Gwent Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information about the collision in Pontllanfraith at around 8.25am on Monday.
The collision involved a pedestrian and a blue Toyota Yaris, in the Pen-Y-Bryn Terrace and Bryn Road area.
The pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman from Blackwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family is being supported by specially trained police officers.
Gwent Police are appealing for anyone with any information, or any motorists who may have any dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the collision, to get in contact.
Anybody with any information should contact the force by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000408067.
You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.