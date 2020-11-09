RESIDENTS in Wales can once again visit Wales’ most popular heritage attractions, gardens, museums and outdoor spaces, following the end of the firebreak lockdown.

Wales’ deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism, Dafydd Elis Thomas said: “The people of Wales have made a huge contribution to stopping the spread of coronavirus by staying at home during the fire break lockdown.

"I am delighted that we can now re-open Welsh places for the people of Wales in these difficult times and that National Trust Wales, Cadw and Amgueddfa Cymru, are opening the extraordinary special places in their care for the benefit and wellbeing of their visitors and local communities.

"We know how important access to green space, nature and space for quiet reflection in peaceful places, and Wales’ heritage attractions, museums and outdoor spaces are for promoting the health and well-being of the nation.

"If you live in Wales you can now visit gardens, castles, abbeys, museums and galleries from Monday, November 9.

"I very much hope that this step of reopening their places by Wales’ larger tourism organisations will bring a boost to families to enjoy as well as supporting their local communities and the wider sector.

"National Trust Wales, Cadw and Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales will continue to follow government legislation on opening safely and welcoming visitors back, while keeping Wales safe, and we ask people to enjoy these places sensibly and in accordance with the rules issued by Welsh Government”

National Trust Wales are reopening their sites from Monday, November 9, for visitors living in Wales.

The latest information, including how to plan and book your visit can be found at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/days-out/wales

Amgueddfa Cymru will reopen six of its museums the week of November, 9 with Big Pit National Coal Museum reopening on Tuesday, November 17, due to essential maintenance.

All visitors will need to pre-book a free ticket for their visit by visiting www.museum.wales.

Tickets can only be reserved by people resident in Wales. Groups are limited to four people over the age of 10, unless they live in the same household.

A number of the historical buildings and galleries will be reopening at St Fagans National Museum of History for the first time since March and the Becoming Richard Burton exhibition at National Museum Cardiff will be open later in November.

Cadw will be reopening 15 of its castles, abbeys and palaces in November.

As before the firebreak lockdown tickets will need to be purchased online in advance.

Groups are limited to four people over the age of 10, unless they live in the same household, and visitors may be asked to show proof of residence.

Tickets will be available to purchase on https://www.cadwmembership.service.gov.wales/events/

Castell Coch will re-open on Friday and Saturday and due to ongoing conservation works, entry to Caerphilly Castle is restricted to the outer ward but will be free for people within Wales to visit.

Welsh Government legislation states that attractions in Wales can open only to visitors who live in Wales.

Different lockdown restrictions apply in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. However, people who live in Wales are able to travel within Wales, with no restrictions on distance.