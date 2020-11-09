TWO vehicles have broken down on the M4 in Gwent this evening, adding to an already busy day for the emergency services on the area's roads.
On the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, one lane of the eastbound carriageway is currently closed due to a broken-down lorry.
Recovery work is ongoing and there is some congestion while lane one remains closed.
In Newport, one lane of the westbound carriageway is closed due to a stalled vehicle between Junction 24 (Coldra) and Junction 26 (Malpas Road).
There is some congestion building while traffic officers attend the scene.
The breakdowns are the latest incidents to affect Gwent's roads today.
Others include:
- A fatal crash in Pontllanfraith at 8.25am in which a female pedestrian, 74, died in a collision with a Toyota Yaris. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
- A crash on the A4042 southbound between Cwmbran and Newport at around 2pm which left one person needing hospital treatment. The road has reopened and congestion is clearing.
- A crash on the A467 at Full Moon roundabout in the Caerphilly area this morning.