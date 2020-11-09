A PLANNING application has been submitted to convert a former bridal shop in Chepstow town centre into a vintage tea room.

The All About Eve bridal shop on High Street has been empty for nearly a year after the company moved to a new location at The Bridge in Chepstow.

Now there are plans to revitalise the building and bring it back into use as a tea room.

The site, which is next to The Pepper Mill restaurant, needs planning permission for a change of use, but much of the work will be internal including the creation of a kitchen.

If approved, the vintage tearoom could create six jobs in the area, three part-time and three full-time.

It is proposed that the opening hours are 9am to 6pm, seven days a week including Bank Holidays.

The application will be decided in the coming months.