A PLANNING application has been submitted to convert a former bridal shop in Chepstow town centre into a vintage tea room.
The All About Eve bridal shop on High Street has been empty for nearly a year after the company moved to a new location at The Bridge in Chepstow.
Now there are plans to revitalise the building and bring it back into use as a tea room.
The site, which is next to The Pepper Mill restaurant, needs planning permission for a change of use, but much of the work will be internal including the creation of a kitchen.
If approved, the vintage tearoom could create six jobs in the area, three part-time and three full-time.
It is proposed that the opening hours are 9am to 6pm, seven days a week including Bank Holidays.
The application will be decided in the coming months.