MORE THAN 90 per cent of non-independent secondary schools across Gwent have been affected by positive coronavirus cases since they reopened in early September, new data has shown.
The number of positive cases in schools across Gwent rose to its highest point at the end of last month.
New data from Public Health Wales – focusing on positive coronavirus cases for staff and pupils – shows 44 per cent of schools across Wales had cases at some point between September 1 and November 4.
The report notes that the “presence of cases linked to a school does not necessarily imply that transmission occurred in that setting”.
There were 2,101 reports of new coronavirus cases across 695 non-independent schools in Wales. Of these, 951 cases were in staff, and 1,150 were in pupils.
In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, covering Gwent, cases were reported in 49.5 per cent of primary schools, while that figure stands at 90.6 per cent in secondary schools.
All non-independent secondary schools in Newport, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent have been affected by cases in this academic year.
In Caerphilly county borough, 91 per cent of 11 non-independent secondary schools have had coronavirus cases, while in Monmouthshire 50 per cent of four non-independent secondary schools have been affected.
Blaenau Gwent has the highest percentage of primary schools impacted by virus cases since September, with 84.2 per cent.
Secondary schools in Gwent
- Blaenau Gwent: 100 per cent of two non-independent schools impacted
- Caerphilly: 90.9 per cent of 11 non-independent schools impacted
- Monmouthshire: 50 per cent of four non-independent schools impacted
- Newport: 100 per cent of nine non-independent schools impacted
- Torfaen: 100 per cent of six non-independent schools impacted
Primary schools in Gwent
- Blaenau Gwent: 84.2 per cent of 19 schools impacted
- Caerphilly: 53.4 per cent of 73 schools impacted
- Monmouthshire: 20 per cent of 30 schools impacted
- Newport: 55.8 per cent of 43 schools impacted
- Torfaen: 36 per cent of 25 schools impacted
In total, 226 pupils and staff tested positive for coronavirus in schools across Gwent within 21 days of the first positive case being identified.
Of those, 91 were in Caerphilly, 66 were in Newport, 37 were in Blaenau Gwent, 17 were in Monmouthshire, and 15 were in Torfaen.