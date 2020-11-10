A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

NEWPORT

MATTHEW TIMOTHEY HAYES, 33, of Sandal Wood Court, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with benzoylecgonine, a breakdown product of cocaine, and ketamine in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £503 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BASHAR NAYIF, 19, of Dolphin Street, Newport, must pay his victim £3,000 in compensation after he pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs.

ALEXANDER LIVINGSTONE, 48, of Caerau Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to threatening criminal damage after saying he would smash a shop window belonging to Do You Believe? bridal shop in the city.

RICHARD SEABORNE, 45, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

He was also ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

DAVID MCVEIGH, 42, of Clos Ennig, Bettws, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted possession of heroin.

He was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay a £85 surcharge.

TORFAEN

LEE PAUL JOSEPH GOODMAN, 52, of Cross Street, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing provide a specimen of breath.

He was also ordered to pay £613 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STACEY LEAR, 38, of no fixed abode, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted possession of amphetamine at Ystrad Mynach police station.

CAERPHILLY

LIAM EVANS, 28, of Churchill Close, Tir-y-Berth, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink-driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £213 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL ROGERS, 27, of Tredegar Terrace, Cross Keys, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of drug-driving with cocaine in his system.

He was also ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BLAENAU GWENT

JONATHAN WAYNE HALLETT, 37, of Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £569 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points for driving without insurance.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

ADELE MORGAN, 30, of Samuel Salter Close, Llanfoist, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and her driving record endorsed with six points for driving without insurance.