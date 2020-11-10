OUR readers have been pictured with celebrities from music, sport, acting and more.
Paul and Lynne Duncan, of Newport, met John Challis (Boycie from Only Fools and Horses) at the Congress Theatre in Cwmbran two years ago after his performance, which included tales of what went on behind the scenes in the legendary sitcom.
Here's Alan Wall, of Newport, pictured with actor Ricky Tomlinson at a Newport Athletic Club function.
Lynette Duncan, of Newport, is pictured with fashion designer Julien McDonald after he opened the Debenham's store in Newport's Friars Walk in November 2015. She said: "Julien beckoned for me to come forward and have my picture taken with him. He commented on how nice I looked in my cloak, which pleased me coming from such a fashion connoisseur."
Emma Wheeler, of Blaenavon, is pictured with actor Michael Sheen who she met on an NHS March in Tredegar.
Here is Bethan Edge, of Undy, with musician Mike Peters (previously from the Alarm) in Crickhowell last year. She said: "I have been a big fan of the band since the 80s. He was an absolute delight. I also met his wife Juls."