A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl from Caerleon has got a bunch of friends together in a bid to raise as much as they can for this week's Children in Need appeal.

Maiya Axam and her friends from Charles Williams Primary School in Caerleon announced that they all "wanted to make a difference" and decided to undertake the Countryfile ramble - and so far have raised £1,225.

Maiya's friends are Eilidh Campbell (seven), Scarlett (eight) and Imogen Jones (nine), Willow Foster (seven), Tia Smith (seven), Charlotte Minton (eight), Lola Blakeborough (eight) and Sophie Walker (seven). All but one are in the same class at the school.

The team

The girls have had to undertake their rambles in and around Newport due to the recent lockdowns. They decided to ‘walk their age’ over four walks of at least seven kilometres each.

The first walk was from Caerleon to Malpas, following the cycle path and their second walk was around Tredegar House grounds in Newport.

Now that the firebreak lockdown has ended, they hope to be able to complete their rambles on November 28 and December 5.

The girls on one of their adventures

Maiya's mum, Trudy Walters said: "As parents we are all immensely proud of what our young daughters are doing for those less fortunate than themselves. Their smiles and laughter are infectious on the rambles - at the heart of this is their strong friendship. Together they can make a difference."

She added: "My eldest daughter Erin Walters (15) raised £1,720 earlier this year for Little Princess Trust by cutting her hair and donating for a wig. One of her best friends was diagnosed with cancer this year and had a wig from little Princess Trust. With her friend’s blessing Erin decided to fundraise.

The group at Tredegar House

"Maiya saw the difference that Erin made and this made her determined to do something for Children in Need."

The girls have set up a Just Giving page as part of their fundraising efforts and if you want to donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/girlsfromcwpafonllwyd.

The team on the Caerleon cycle path

What are you doing for Children in Need? Go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/awQ6aK5y/ to fill in our Q&A to let us know.