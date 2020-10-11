Coronavirus latest as Gwent cases pass 10,000 mark
- Eight more people have died due to the coronavirus in Wales, according to the figures released yesterday, with the majority of those in Gwent.
- A further seven deaths due to the virus were confirmed in Gwent yesterday, which brought the total according to the measure used by Public Health Wales to 371 in Gwent, and 2,041 in Wales.
- A further 931 cases have been confirmed today across Wales, including 165 in Gwent.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment