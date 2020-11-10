HERE is everything you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine including when it will really be available, who will be prioritised and where to get it from.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer could be rolled out across the UK by Christmas after initial trials of the drug were successful.

However, prime minister Boris Johnson said that although the initial results suggested 90 per-cent effectiveness it is still “very, very early days”.

The news has been welcomed across the UK, coming with England less than a week into Lockdown 2.0, while Wales eased up from a firebreak lockdown on Monday.

Scientists have hailed the vaccine as a break-through while stock markets rallied around the company with the FTSE 100 jumping more than 5.5 per-cent.

How does it work?

The experimental vaccine is in the final stages of testing and involves injecting the patient with part of the virus’s genetic code in order to train your immune system.

Two doses are needed three weeks apart and the trials from six countries show that a 90 per-cent protection rate has been achieved seven days after the first jab.

Data released about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does not indicate how long immunity lasts, but suggests protection is achieved 28 days after vaccination.

When will it be available?

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam told a Downing Street press conference he was “hopeful” there would be “some vaccine by Christmas”.

He said: “Frankly, we’re in the middle of the second wave, and I don’t see the vaccine making any difference for the wave we are now in.

“I’m hopeful that it may prevent future waves, but this one we have to battle through to the end without a vaccine.

“This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that.

“I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas.”

Pfizer believes there will be 5 million doses available by the end of the year, with 1.3billion by next year.

The UK has already ordered 40 million doses which is about enough for a third of the UK population.

But Mr Johnson said it would be a mistake to “slacken our resolve at such a critical moment”.

Government figures show 49,238 people have died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 and the number of cases has reached 1,213,363.

Other experts have said that should a vaccine become available early next year, it may take more than a year for everyone in the UK to be immunised against Covid-19.

Where will we go to get the jab?

Dr Richard Vautrey, chairman of the British Medical Association’s GP committee in England said practices would “stand ready” to deliver the vaccine, with clinics potentially running from 8am-8pm, seven days a week.

Who will be prioritised?

Elderly and healthcare workers could be among the first in line to get the ground-breaking vaccine.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said care home residents and staff were among those who should be given the jab first.

The prioritisation for other people is linked to their age and risk.

The committee examined data on who suffers the worst outcomes from coronavirus and who is at highest risk of death.

The interim guidance says the order of priority should be:

Older adults in a care home and care home workers

• All those aged 80 and over and health and social care workers, though they may move up the list

Anyone 75 years of age and over

• People aged 70 and over

• All those aged 65 and over

• High-risk adults under 65 years of age

• Moderate-risk adults under 65 years of age

• All those aged 60 and over

• All those 55 and over

• All those aged 50 and over

• The rest of the population, with priority yet to be determined.

But the JCVI stressed this list was “not considered definitive” as more data is still being collected on at-risk groups.

What are the risks?

Mr Johnson said: “The Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine has been tested on over 40,000 volunteers and interim results suggest it is proving 90% effective at protecting people against the virus.

“But we haven’t yet seen the full safety data, and these findings also need to be peer-reviewed.

“So we have cleared one significant hurdle but there are several more to go before we know the vaccine can be used.”