A WOMAN was arrested in the early hours of this morning after being found to be over the legal drink-drive limit.
The 31-year-old was arrested at around 5am in Llanelly Hill after crashing a suspected stolen car.
She was more than three times over the legal drink-drive limit.
The woman remains in police custody.
The suspected stolen vehicle has been recovered.
