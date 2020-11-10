GWENT Police have joined forces with colleagues over the border to tackle drivers flouting the law.

Officers in Gwent, along with colleagues in Gloucestershire Constabulary, are clamping down on drivers driving under the influence.

As part of a week-long operation between the two forces, they are targeting those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Following the easing of restriction across Wales and the month-long lockdown in place throughout England, police forces are concerned that drivers will run the risk of driving under the influence as they take advantage of the differences between the two nations.

If caught and found guilty, a driver can face a prison sentence, disqualification and a hefty fine.

Ahead of the week-long operation, chief superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “We’ve all experienced the frustration associated with a national lockdown.

“The ongoing health crisis has fundamentally changed the way we all go about our daily lives.

READ MORE:

“Working with our colleagues in Gloucestershire Constabulary, we’re reminding everyone to not take advantage of bars and clubs opening in Wales, and considering breaking the England-wide lockdown.”

Under new regulations in Wales, bars and clubs are allowed to open however under tight Covid secure measures.

Operators must limit groups to four people and to check and record a person’s contact details as part of the test, track process.

Gloucestershire Constabulary assistant chief constable, Rhiannon Kirk said: “This operation is aimed at addressing the risk that a small minority could travel into Wales to drink during lockdown and then drive back home under the influence.

“It is in line with our Safe and Social Roads priority of our police and crime plan and our activity will be targeted and proportionate.

“Drink driving is one of the fatal four causes of collision and can have devastating consequences for those who do it, other road users and their loved ones.”