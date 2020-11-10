GWENT Police have unearthed the initial stages of a commercial cannabis cultivation at a derelict three-storey property in Abertillery.
Officers attended an address in Somerset Street on Monday, October 26 at around 4pm.
Following a search, a significant number of cannabis plants were removed, along with hydroponic equipment and other items.
Shane Underwood, the inspector for Blaenau Gwent, said: “Our officers conducted a search of the property and we have disrupted a commercial operation to grow a significant amount of cannabis.
“An investigation is currently ongoing, and a cordon has been established at the address while that work continues.
“This is one of the biggest planned cannabis cultivations that we have uncovered in our force area.
"We estimate the street value of the cannabis would be around £750,000.
“Illegal drugs have no place in our society.
"Gwent Police is committed providing protection and reassurance to our communities by removing drugs from our streets, which blight our communities.
“We will continue to target anyone involved in the supply of controlled drugs.”
Gwent Police is appealing for anyone with information relating to this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000391076.
You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.