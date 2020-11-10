A PAEDOPHILE who was exchanging photographs of young girls being raped with other sexual deviants on the internet has been jailed.

Gwent Police raided Nathan Tubb’s home after they were tipped off by the National Crime Agency’s Child Sexual Exploitation Referrals Bureau.

The 25-year-old, formerly of Cwmbran, was distributing the filth on Snapchat and Kik, prosecutor Laura Shepherd told Cardiff Crown Court.

When officers were conducting their search of his address on April 15 he was asked if he had any indecent images of children.

Miss Shepherd said Tubb replied: “Your guess is as good as mine.”

Police found 76 category A, B and C pictures and videos on his mobile phone.

The most serious kind of child abuse images included one of a girl between two and three years old being sexually abused by a man.

Most of the pictures and videos depicted female victims aged up to 14.

The prosecutor added: “He was also distributing images on Kik and Snapchat.

“He was engaged in a trade with other paedophiles in indecent images of children in the hope of receiving more in return.”

Tubb, now of Station Road, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

He also admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Tubb had no previous convictions.

Harry Baker, mitigating, said his client was assessed as posing a low risk of reoffending.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Tubb: “On Kik and Snapchat, you were engaged in a trade with fellow paedophiles.

“You told the police you were disgusted by the images but later said you were sexually aroused by them and that you were sexually attracted to children.

“You placed the images were there was a possibility of a high volume of viewers seeing them.”

She jailed the defendant for two years and eight months.

Tubb was told he would have to register as a sex offender for life and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2030.