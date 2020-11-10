A NEWPORT man has been handed a criminal behaviour order (CBO) for anti-social behaviour in the city centre.
Asghan Hockin, 43, was given a two-year CBO at a hearing in Newport Magistrates' Court on October 30.
The order states that he must not sleep or camp within a derelict or unused building in Newport, away from his home address.
Under the order, he must not:
- Sleep or camp within derelict or unused buildings within the city of Newport
- Drink alcohol or use illegal substances or legal highs in any road or street within Newport
- Sit within 20ft of any ATM machine or ticket vending machine within Newport
- Beg from any person or place any item on the floor before him for the purpose of begging within Newport. This includes cigarettes, money, food and other items.
Newport crime and disorder reduction officer, PC Chris Butt said: “We are committed to making Newport City Centre a safe and pleasant place for all and enforcing this order is a part of that.
“We are pleased that this CBO has been granted, it will be welcomed by visitors and those who work in the city centre.
READ MORE:
- GCSE, A-level and AS-level exams cancelled in Wales in 2021
- Cannabis worth £750k discovered by police one of 'biggest cultivations in Gwent'
- Gwent Police join forces with officers in Gloucestershire to tackle lawbreakers
“Criminal behaviour orders are used as a last resort after all other efforts to engage and support the individual through partner agencies have failed, but we hope this CBO will also encourage Hockin to accept the support available.”
“Anyone who sees Hockin breaching this order should call 101 quoting reference 2000370056.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment