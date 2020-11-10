CELEBRATING its 15-year anniversary this year, the Elf on the Shelf will be returning to homes across the nation this Christmas.
Festivities can finally get going as Santa’s official Scout Elves cheekily visit homes to spread mischief and cheer - luckily there are no travel restrictions being imposed on the North Pole helpers.
Nothing short of a phenomenon, the Elf on the Shelf has become children’s third favourite Christmas tradition, behind advent calendars and leaving milk and biscuits for Santa.
More than 14.5 million The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves have been adopted worldwide, with more than half a million Scout Elves adopted in the UK alone.
This year Santa’s Store has been opened with a variety of new products on offer for 2020 including:
The North Pole Advent Train, (£24.95) this advent calendar is full of daily Christmas themed surprises.
The Elf on the Shelf’s Night Before Christmas (£11.99) is a retelling of the beloved classic.
For great stocking fillers, customers can purchase the new Merry Minis for £2.99. This mystery blind bag contains an adorable Scout Elf or Elf Pets mini figure and the Secret SnoPrize (£5.99), a novelty globe that fills with snow to reveal a mini figure hidden inside.
For more information or to shop at Santa’s Store please visit the website.