When it comes to giving a good Christmas gift, it's really the thought that counts. In other words, you don't have to spend too much to show someone you care about them. There are plenty of popular and top-tested items for under £25 that people will love and use for years to come.

Here at Reviewed, we've spent the entire year testing and sifting through products, so we know when something is worthwhile, even when it's on the inexpensive side. Below, you'll find 16 Christmas gifts under £25 that will work for most people's budget.

1. For the one who's always asking for a charger: Anker PowerCore+ Mini

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

We could all use a little juice now and then, so a portable charger makes a great gift for anyone. Plus, you don't have to spend too much on a great one. Your giftee will love this one from Anker, which is lipstick size and can in a small purse or pocket and offers a full charge to their iPhone before needing to be recharged itself.

Get the Anker PowerCore+ Mini at Amazon for £14.99

2. For the one who's working from home: iKross Mini USB Desktop Fan

Credit: iKross

Now, that we're working from home all the time, we've been feeling the heat—literally. The iKross Mini USB Desktop Fan is pretty small for a fan, but will still cool down your giftee who tends to overheat. It won't crowd their desk and is easily powered via their laptop.

Get the iKross Mini USB Desktop Fan at Amazon for £7.99

3. For the one who needs to stay hydrated: Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Credit: Brita

Whether your giftee is an athlete or just loves sweating it out at the gym, they should have the best water bottle to keep them hydrated. We found the Brita Filtering Water Bottle to be portable, versatile, durable, and well-designed.

Get the Brita Filtering Water Bottle at Amazon for £13.28

4. For the one who likes their hair up: Invisibobble

Credit: Invisibobble

Straight, curly, thin, or thick—the Invisibobble hair tie is ideal for all hair types, making it an ideal stocking stuffer for anyone on your holiday shopping list who's rocking long hair. The coiled hair ties are waterproof, won't break or damage most hair types, and, most importantly, don't leave a crease behind like other hair ties might.

Get the Invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties at Amazon for £5.49

5. For the one who needs to relax: InnoGear Upgraded Diffuser

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Sweet and calming scents can help your giftee relax after a stressful holiday season—and they might appreciate an essential oil diffuser to do so. This one from InnoGear is one of our favourite aromatherapy diffusers and can run relaxing scents like lavender and eucalyptus for up to 11 hours. It's not too expensive, which means you can throw in some essential oils for them as well.

Get the InnoGear Upgraded Diffuser at Amazon for £12.99

6. For the one who loves competition: Codenames

Credit: Czech Games Codenames

If you haven’t heard of it yet, Codenames is about to be your favourite go-to board game on game night. Codenames is a team-based word association game. Gameplay is simple—one player gives their team a single word clue and the number of cards on the board that clue pertains to and then they must figure out which cards they could be. It’s a simple, fun, and entertaining game that only gets better the more you know your teammates.

Get Codenames at Amazon for £15.99

7. For the one who prefers tea: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

If your giftee likes to end their day cosied up with a cuppa, then they need a good tea infuser. The Manatea is not only adorable and punny, but it's the best tea infuser we've ever tested. Even though it may look like a gag gift, it fits snugly on mugs and doesn't let any leaves slip out, which they'll enjoy while sipping their favourite loose leaf tea.

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser at Amazon for £14.99

8. For the one who drops their phone: Popsocket

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Popsockets are the perfect phone accessory as they can be popped in or out to create an easy carrying handle or stand. This makes talking on the phone, FaceTiming, taking photos, watching YouTube, and anything else you might need your phone for much easier. Each one is swappable, so you can get a bunch of different tops to mix and match.

Get the PopSockets PopGrip at Amazon for £11.99

9. For the one with cold hands: Harrms Touchscreen Gloves

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

If your giftee loves texting but hates exposing their digits in the winter, then they need a pair of touchscreen gloves. These ones from Harrms happen to be the best touchscreen gloves we tested at Reviewed. Not only are they super warm, but all 10 fingers are touchscreen compatible and we had no issues using our phones with them.

Get the Harrms Touchscreen Leather Knitted Cuff Gloves at Amazon for £24.99

10. For the egg aficionado: VonShef Egg Cooker

Credit: VonChef

The VonChef 3-in-1 Egg Cooker is perfect for anyone who has difficulty cooking eggs or claims they don't have enough time to make breakfast—even while they're working from home. This egg cooker makes breakfast a cinch can soft boil, hard boil, scramble, and poach—all in one machine.

Get the VonShef 3 in 1 Egg Cooker at Amazon for £16.99

11. For the one who can never find their keys: Tile Mate

Credit: Tile

If your recipient is always late because they can't find their keys, get them the Tile Mate so they can finally put an end to their forgetfulness. The Tile Mate is so popular because it easily attaches to their most commonly forgotten items. The next time they lose their keys, they can just use an app to ping the Tile and quickly find them to actually meet you on time.

Get the Tile Mate at Amazon for £19.99

12. For the one who loves selfies: Diyife​ Selfie Light Ring

Credit: Diyife

Whether they've been mastering TikTok dances or are always trying to find the best lighting for their photos, a ring light will ensure they always have the perfect lighting for selfies. With three light settings, this one from Diyife can brighten up self-portraits taken at night or in a dark room. The light is rechargeable, simply clips to the top of a phone, and is small enough to carry in a backpack, purse, or pocket.

Get the Diyife Selfie Light Ring at Amazon for £6.99

13. For the jetsetter: Dr Meter Digital Luggage Scale

Credit: Reviewed / Seamus Bellamy

Though we're not travelling as much, any chronic over-packer would still appreciate a luggage scale, and the Dr Meter Digital Luggage Scale is the best one we've ever tested. To use it, simply turn it on, attach it to the handle of your luggage, and lift. Since it only weighs about 3 ounces, you’ll never even notice it in your bag until you need it. And, unlike your scale at home, it will accurately measure all weight within a few decimal places.

Get the Dr Meter Digital Luggage Scale at Amazon for £7.99

14. For the lipstick lover: Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Matte lipsticks are all the rage for glam girls but Reviewed found that you don't have to break the bank to rock the style. If your giftee loves makeup, the Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick held up as the best in our testing and is under $5 to boot. We tested the bargain brand out and found it to be a smooth lip colour that comfortably lasts all day.

Get the Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick at Amazon for £9.49

15. For the one who loves makeup: Milani Highly Rated Volume Mascara

Credit: Reviewed / Milani

You don't have to spend too much to give your recipient the gift of great lashes. The Milani Highly Rated Volume Mascara costs less than $10 and is the best drugstore mascara we've ever tested. It gives incredible length and volume for a fraction of the cost of high-end brands.

Get the Milani Highly Rated 10-in-1 Volume Mascara at Amazon for £14.73

16. For the one who goes on long drives: Aukey Dual Port Quick Car Charger

Credit: AUKEY / Getty / Rattankun Thongbun

If your giftee loves road trips (and uses their phone's navigation to do so), then they need a car charger. Aukey's car charger can charge two devices at the same time and claims to do so up to four times faster than a normal charger. It's compatible with iOS phones and tablets, as well as certain Android device models.

Get the Aukey Dual Port Quick Car Charger at Amazon for £10.99

