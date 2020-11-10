TUI have cancelled all holidays to Lapland this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers from the UK and Ireland will be affected with all Tui holidays to Lapland cancelled for the remainder of the year.

Fearing the ‘magic’ would be lost due to the pandemic if they ran the holidays, Tui are hoping trips can resume in winter 2021.

The tour operator said ‘visiting Santa is a truly magical, once-in-a-lifetime family experience’ and hopes that trips can resume in winter 2021.

Lapland is located in the northern region of Finland, approximately a three-and-a-half hour flight.

MORE NEWS:

Famous for reindeer, snow and Santa Claus it has become a popular winter holiday destination.

The announcement comes after the tour operator revealed in September that they had a slump of 83 per-cent on summer holidays this year due to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Tui said: “Tui UK and Ireland today regrets to confirm it has made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend holidays to Lapland this winter, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding travel and the unprecedented impact of Covid-19.

“Visiting Santa is a truly magical, once-in-a-lifetime family experience, and Tui has worked extremely hard in recent months to try to ensure it can keep the magic alive and guarantee children and their parents a safe and enjoyable holiday.

“However, with the rapidly evolving travel environment and a Covid test soon to be mandatory for Finland, Tui UK and Ireland has decided that, on this occasion, it would not be able to deliver on this promise and wanted to remove uncertainty for families.”

If you have been affected by cancellations visit their website.