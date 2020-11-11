KFC have teased their new Christmas menu announcing an epic gravy burger box meal.
The finger-lickin’ good offering by KFC is the first of a number of festive items being released for their 2020 Christmas menu.
Ideal for gravy lovers, the all new burger features original recipe chicken, an all-new crispy hash brown gravynaise (yes, gravy mayonnaise) and KFC’s iconic gravy.
The extra-special hash brown has been specifically created to act as a gravy boat and soaks up all of the delicious signature sauce.
The gravy burger box meal includes not only the gravy burger, but gravy (of course), plus an original recipe mini fillet, a side, a pot of gravynnaise and a drink - all for £6.99.
In the ongoing fast-food banter war on Twitter, KFC unveiled the gravy burger in reply to the enormous McDonald's double Big Mac.
If you're like most human beings and don't possess the jaw of a snake; have a Gravy Burger instead. It's like eating a warm hug.— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) November 9, 2020
Available in restaurant and on Deliveroo from 16th November. https://t.co/w9dQ8oHZNj pic.twitter.com/7CfrBPdxVW
Available from November 16 in restaurants across the UK and Ireland until January 3, KFC’s festive menu can also be ordered through Deliveroo.
More additions to the festive menu will be made throughout the week.
